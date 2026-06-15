Analysis: US and Iran strikes a deal, but there’s no winner

The biggest unresolved issue is also the issue that helped trigger the conflict in the first place: Iran's nuclear program.

The U.S.-Iran ceasefire may have paused the war, but it has not resolved the crisis. President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. and Iran have reached a framework agreement marks the most significant diplomatic breakthrough of the conflict.

If implemented, the agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, lift the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, extend a ceasefire and launch negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. Markets responded immediately. Oil prices fell, investors welcomed the prospect of stability and governments around the world signaled relief.

But this is not peace.

What exists today is not a final settlement, it is a framework designed to stop a war that neither side appeared capable of decisively winning.

The biggest unresolved issue is also the issue that helped trigger the conflict in the first place: Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran reportedly agrees not to pursue nuclear weapons, but the difficult questions surrounding enriched uranium stockpiles, inspections, sanctions relief, verification and future enrichment activities have been deferred to future negotiations. Washington and Tehran have essentially agreed to stop shooting first and tackle the hardest problems later.

The Strait of Hormuz presents another major test.

Throughout the conflict, Iran demonstrated that it could pressure the global economy by threatening one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Now the success of the agreement may depend on whether shipping resumes safely, mines are cleared and commercial traffic returns to normal. If attacks resume or shipping remains disrupted, confidence in the deal could quickly erode.

Then there is Israel.

Israel’s priorities do not fully align with Washington’s. The Trump administration appears focused on ending the conflict and reducing economic pressure. Israel remains focused on degrading Iran’s military capabilities, limiting Hezbollah and preventing Tehran from retaining any meaningful nuclear infrastructure.

That creates a potentially dangerous fault line.

A single Israeli strike in Lebanon, a Hezbollah attack, an Iranian-backed militia operation or a maritime incident in the Gulf could trigger accusations that the agreement has been violated and push the region back toward confrontation. Ultimately, neither side achieved its maximum objectives. Washington did not eliminate the Iranian nuclear challenge.

Tehran did not force the United States from the region. Instead, both sides appear to have concluded that continuing the war carried greater risks than negotiating an imperfect settlement. That may be enough to sustain the ceasefire.

But it is not enough to guarantee long-term stability.

The war may be winding down. The strategic competition between the United States, Iran, Israel and their regional partners is not.

The next phase of this confrontation will not be fought primarily with missiles, drones or naval blockades. It will be fought through negotiations over uranium stockpiles, sanctions relief, inspections, regional security arrangements and freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf.

The shooting may have stopped, but the strategic contest has merely entered a new phase.

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