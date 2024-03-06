Live Radio
The Hunt: Houthis kill two commercial sailors

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 6, 2024, 7:24 PM

Fred Burton on the possible escalation of conflict in the area

A missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden killed two of its crew members and forced survivors to abandon the vessel Wednesday.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Fred Burton, executive director of Protective Intelligence at ONTIC, says this could lead to an escalation of the conflict in the region.

