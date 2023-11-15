LISTEN: Meeting between Biden, Chinese president is opportunity to lay cards on the table

President Joe Biden met with Chinese president Xi Jinping in San Francisco for a high-stakes meeting on Wednesday. One expert told J.J. Green what this means for U.S.-China relations.

The encounter took place on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Conference. Tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated in the last year because several issues, including a balloon that traversed the length of the U.S. before being shot down that was later determined to be a Chinese government spy balloon.

After being confronted about it, Beijing abruptly severed military to military communications with the U.S.

The Biden administration is hopeful that communications can be restored, and relations normalized.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green spoke with China expert, Ambassador Joseph Detrani, a retired U.S. intelligence official, about the meeting. Listen to their conversation below.

US-China meeting: an opportunity to put a number of issues on the table

