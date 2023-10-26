FBI issues public warning as threats linked to Israel-Hamas conflict grow

The FBI has issued a warning to the public to be alert for signs of potential violence linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The FBI has issued a warning to the public to be alert for signs of potential violence linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Officials said in a public announcement, “the FBI has seen an increase in reports of threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions, raising our concern that violent extremists and lone offenders motivated by or reacting to ongoing events could target these communities.”

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green spoke with Michael Machtinger, chief of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Analysis Section, about why the bureau is concerned.

The FBI's Michael Machtinger tells WTOP the bureau has seen a spike in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities

