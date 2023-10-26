Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » FBI issues public warning…

FBI issues public warning as threats linked to Israel-Hamas conflict grow

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 26, 2023, 6:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The FBI has issued a warning to the public to be alert for signs of potential violence linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Officials said in a public announcement, “the FBI has seen an increase in reports of threats against Jewish, Muslim, and Arab communities and institutions, raising our concern that violent extremists and lone offenders motivated by or reacting to ongoing events could target these communities.”

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green spoke with Michael Machtinger, chief of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Analysis Section, about why the bureau is concerned.

download audio
The FBI's Michael Machtinger tells WTOP the bureau has seen a spike in threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up