Military promotions blockade fueled by so-called ‘abortion policy’ makes ‘unfortunate’ history

For the first time in history, three military services are operating at the same time without uniformed, Senate-confirmed leaders. On Monday, the Navy joined the Army and Marines as the latest military service to fall victim to the eight-month hold that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville has put on military promotions.

Tuberville opposes what he calls a Pentagon “abortion policy,” which pays for service members to travel to another state to receive abortions and other reproductive services.

WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green spoke with Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, who said it’s not an abortion policy, it’s a reproductive health care policy.

“And we want to make sure that every service member can access the health care that they need wherever they are stationed,” said Singh.

