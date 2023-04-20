The Hunt: ISIS poses a global threat again

In this week's edition of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," there is quite a bit of intelligence suggesting that ISIS is trying to regroup.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” there is quite a bit of intelligence suggesting ISIS is trying to regroup.

It’s the reason why there have been several U.S. military strikes on ISIS targets in recent weeks. Green sat down with WTOP’s Dimitri Sotis to talk it over.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

ISIS is posing a global threat again.

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.