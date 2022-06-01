RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Report: China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Russian forces seize half of Sievierodonetsk
The Hunt: Searching for answers in Uvalde, Texas

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

June 1, 2022, 5:34 AM

The killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School, has blanketed that community with grief.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, finding out why is perhaps the most important element of the investigation. Retired FBI Agent Tom O’Connor discusses what’s known about the shooter.

O'Connor: 'There was a breaking point, and it wasn't just Columbine.'

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

