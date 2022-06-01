The Hunt: Searching for answers in Uvalde, Texas

On the latest episode of WTOP's "The Hunt," retired FBI agent Tom O'Connor discusses what's known about the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.

The killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, at Robb Elementary School, has blanketed that community with grief.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt” with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, finding out why is perhaps the most important element of the investigation. Retired FBI Agent Tom O’Connor discusses what’s known about the shooter.

O'Connor: 'There was a breaking point, and it wasn't just Columbine.'

