Analysis: The Baltic flank is now a live escalation zone

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed that a Romanian fighter jet operating under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission shot down a drone after it entered Estonian airspace.

The message from Estonia is unmistakable: the Ukraine war is no longer contained by the map. It is spilling into the airspace, politics and threat calculations of NATO’s eastern flank.

On May 19, the immediate trigger was alarming. Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur confirmed that a Romanian fighter jet operating under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission shot down a drone after it entered Estonian airspace.

Pevkur said the aircraft was “most likely” a Ukrainian drone that had been diverted after being jammed and was not directed at Estonia. He also stressed that Estonia has not authorized the use of its airspace for attacks against Russia and said he immediately contacted Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov following the incident.

Reuters, The Associated Press, The Guardian and DW all reported the same core assessment from Estonian officials: Russian electronic warfare likely altered the drone’s trajectory and pushed it into NATO airspace.

That last point is crucial. This is not simply a story about a drone going off course. It is about spoofing and jamming, two tactics Russia has used repeatedly across the Baltic region.

Jamming means overwhelming satellite-navigation signals so aircraft, drones, ships or weapons lose reliable GPS guidance. Spoofing is more deceptive: it feeds a receiver false location data, making the system believe it is somewhere it is not. In battlefield terms, jamming blinds. Spoofing lies.

Estonia has been warning about this for years. In 2024, Estonian officials publicly accused Russia of violating international aviation norms through GPS interference affecting aircraft throughout the Baltic region. What once appeared to be an annoyance for commercial aviation is now emerging as a direct military and alliance-security problem.

The strategic danger is obvious: Russia can use electronic warfare to create ambiguity. A Ukrainian drone aimed at Russia can be pushed, confused or redirected toward NATO territory. Russia can then claim Ukraine is using Baltic states as launch platforms. That is exactly what Moscow is now doing.

At the United Nations, Russia threatened Latvia and accused Ukraine of preparing drone launches from Baltic territory. Latvia rejected the allegations as fiction, while Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania all denied allowing their territory or airspace to be used for attacks against Russia.

This is hybrid warfare in its most dangerous form.

Russia does not need to launch a conventional military attack against Estonia or Latvia to create crisis conditions. It can jam GPS signals, spoof navigation systems, redirect drones, inject uncertainty into NATO airspace, and then exploit the confusion politically and diplomatically.

That matters because NATO now faces a growing escalation trap.

The alliance must defend its airspace aggressively enough to maintain deterrence, but carefully enough to avoid validating Russia’s narrative that NATO is becoming a direct combat participant in the Ukraine war. Ukraine must continue long-range strikes against Russian military and industrial infrastructure without giving Moscow an opening to accuse Baltic allies of operational involvement.

Meanwhile, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania must reassure their populations while demonstrating that NATO territory is not a gray zone vulnerable to intimidation.

From inside the region, there is a noticeable hardening of attitudes. Officials, analysts and military observers increasingly speak about Russian hybrid tactics not as isolated incidents, but as part of a sustained pressure campaign against NATO’s northeastern edge.

Baltic geography makes this especially dangerous. Estonia sits close to Russia, close to Kaliningrad, close to the Gulf of Finland and close to heavily militarized Russian positions. The operational space is tight. The warning time is short. The room for miscalculation is thin.

And the battlefield itself is changing.

The sky over the Baltics is no longer contested only by aircraft and drones. It is contested by signals, interference, false coordinates, manipulated navigation and deliberate ambiguity. Russia is weaponizing confusion.

That may be the most important lesson emerging from Estonia right now: modern escalation does not always begin with missiles crossing borders. Sometimes it begins with corrupted signals, distorted navigation, deniable disruption and a drone suddenly appearing where it was never supposed to be.

From Estonia, this no longer feels theoretical. It feels like the next phase of the war.

Editor’s note: JJ Green reported from eastern Europe

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