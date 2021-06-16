The Hunt: QAnon remains a threat to members of Congress

In this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," retired FBI Agent Tom O'Connor says the QAnon movement is under pressure, but it's not going to just disappear.

The FBI issued an alert to members of Congress recently, warning that QAnon followers may still engage in violent acts against them.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” retired FBI Agent Tom O’Connor says the QAnon movement is under pressure, but it’s not going to just disappear.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Retired FBI Agent Tom O’Connor says QAnon does not seem to be going away