The Hunt: QAnon remains a threat to members of Congress

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

June 16, 2021, 6:02 PM

The FBI issued an alert to members of Congress recently, warning that QAnon followers may still engage in violent acts against them.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” retired FBI Agent Tom O’Connor says the QAnon movement is under pressure, but it’s not going to just disappear.

Retired FBI Agent Tom O’Connor says QAnon does not seem to be going away

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

j.j. green | QAnon

