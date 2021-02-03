CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
The Hunt: Concern about future extremist attacks linger

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

February 3, 2021, 6:35 PM

Many Americans are worried that violence similar to what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 might happen again somewhere else.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” former FBI agent Michael German said perspective is important right now.

download audio
The Hunt: Feb. 3, 2021 (J.J. Green)

