The Hunt: Concern about future extremist attacks linger J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

On this week's edition of "The Hunt," former FBI agent Michael German said while extremism is on the rise, law enforcement tactics will help keep it in check.

Many Americans are worried that violence similar to what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 might happen again somewhere else. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” former FBI agent Michael German said perspective is important right now. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Feb. 3, 2021 (J.J. Green)

