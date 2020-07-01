CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 test results in DC, Md. and Va. | MCPS announces plans for fall classes | In-school or distance learning? Loudoun parents can choose
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Russian bounties…

The Hunt: Russian bounties for US troops would be state-sponsored terrorism

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

July 1, 2020, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If it is true that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops, that is the definition of state-sponsored terrorism.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Doug Wise, former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, discusses Russia’s motivations.

download audio
The Hunt: July 1, 2020 (J.J. Green)

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

J.J. Green | National Security News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up