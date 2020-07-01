The Hunt: Russian bounties for US troops would be state-sponsored terrorism J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

On this week's edition of The Hunt, Doug Wise, former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, discusses Russia's motivations.

If it is true that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. troops, that is the definition of state-sponsored terrorism. On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Doug Wise, former deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, discusses Russia’s motivations. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: July 1, 2020 (J.J. Green)

