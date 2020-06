Abdelmalek Droukdel, the longtime leader of al-Qaida's North African arm, was recently killed in Mali. Learn more during this week's "The Hunt."

Abdelmalek Droukdel, the longtime leader of al-Qaida’s North African arm, was recently killed in Mali. On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains the significance.

WTOP's JJ Green speaks to Hans Jakob-Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project