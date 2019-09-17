Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Significance of…

The Hunt: Significance of the timing in release of ISIS leader’s video

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

September 17, 2019, 5:59 PM

While the world was distracted this week by the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that disrupted the global economy, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi released a video.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national correspondent J.J. Green, Bruce Alexander, president of Security One solutions says that Baghdadi’s release of the video at that time was not a coincidence.

