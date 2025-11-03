WTOP Cash Dash Contest Winners 2025

WTOP’s Cash Dash Contest is underway and giving some lucky winners a big cash infusion this time of year.

The contest began Oct. 13 and runs through Nov. 24. Listeners on 103.5 FM and on the WTOP News App listen for a code word announced on air, enter it online on the Cash Dash Contest page or in the WTOP app by the end of the day for a chance to win.

A random winner of the weekly $1,035 cash prize is drawn from each week’s entries. One grand winner of $3,500 cash will be drawn from all entries at the conclusion of the contest.

Contest winners will be contacted by WTOP and have three days to respond. Winners will be announced on air.

Click here for official contest rules.

Weekly Winners

Week 1 winner: Susie L., North Potomac, MD

Week 2 winner: Michelle S., Stafford, VA

Week 3 winner: To be announced

Week 4 winner: To be announced

Week 5 winner: To be announced

Week 6 winner: To be announced

Grand Prize Winner

To be announced

