WTOP reflections: Staffers and listeners look back on the work of Jeff Clabaugh

WTOP staffers, past and present, as well as listeners, remember business reporter Jeff Clabaugh, who died Thursday night at age 63.

He was known for delivering money news twice an hour on WTOP’s airwaves and writing short-to-the-point stories for the website.

WTOP business reporter Jeff Clabaugh has died at 63 following a battle with cancer. (Courtesy Russ Rader) Courtesy Russ Rader Jeff Clabaugh reported some of his money news reports on WTOP from his home in St. John. (Courtesy Russ Rader) Courtesy Russ Rader Jeff Clabaugh (right) and his partner of 35 years, Russ Rader (left). (Courtesy Russ Rader) Courtesy Russ Rader Jeff Clabaugh reported some of his money news reports on WTOP from his home in St. John. (Courtesy Russ Rader) Courtesy Russ Rader A group photo, including Jeff Clabaugh (far right), was taken in the British Virgin Islands. (Courtesy Mike McMearty) Courtesy Mike McMearty Jeff Clabaugh loved to cook. Pictured above, he prepared a feast at his home in St. John. (Courtesy Russ Rader) Courtesy Russ Rader Jeff Clabaugh was quite the “foodie.” (Courtesy Russ Rader) Courtesy Russ Rader A group photo from early in Jeff Clabaugh’s career. He’s pictured in the second row, second from the left. (Courtesy Mike McMearty) Courtesy Mike McMearty ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Staffers reflect on their colleague

Former WTOP editor Judy Taub remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

But to his colleagues, he was one of the nicest people they’ve ever known.

“Jeff was a great writer and storyteller, and the stories he found for his business reports were so relatable and interesting. But most of all, he was a consummate professional. What a nice guy. He’ll really be missed,” said Judy Taub, former WTOP editor.

WTOP General Manager Joel Oxley remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

WTOP General Manager Joel Oxley said he looked forward to listening and reading what Clabaugh said on the air and on his web stories.

“I don’t think there was anybody who I ended up Googling more after their stories than Jeff. He was such a great journalist and such a great reporter, and he was so insightful and gave me information I didn’t know to the point where I was always curious to find out more. Jeff was also just one of the greatest guys you could ever meet. I’ll miss him,” Joel Oxley said.

WTOP’s Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

Clabaugh was known to master his craft on-air and on the web, according to WTOP’s Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler.

“The best way to describe Jeff is just that he was a master of his craft. He was a real wordsmith and the type of journalist that I think all of us just wish we could be. He was just so good at what he did on a daily basis,” Ziegler said. “He was just a titan. To lose him and Dimitri Sotis in the same year it’s devastating. It’s just so incredibly devastating for this newsroom and I know I speak for all of us when I say we’re going to miss both of them so much.”

For his on-air and web work, Clabaugh set a high standard for himself and his co-workers.

“Many friends, listeners, and even myself, as a coworker of Jeff would say to me, when Jeff was on ready to present his money or business reports, you would literally make that motion to turn the volume up, because you knew whatever he was going to say on there was going to be different, off beat, but yet, everyone could relate to the story, not just some average money report like you hear on radio and TV, and that was really special,” WTOP’s Steve Dresner said.

WTOP Evening Anchor Nick Iannelli remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

Clabaugh had battled cancer for a year and gave his final money news report Tuesday, capping off a successful career of business reporting at WTOP.

“Jeff was more than just a great business reporter and a passionate journalist. Jeff had a special ability to make any sort of business story come alive with his writing and words to make confusing numbers and business jargon easy to understand. Jeff loved being on the radio,” WTOP evening anchor Nick Iannelli said. “To all of us here at the station, Jeff was such a kind, warm person who also had a quick wit right up until the end.”

WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

Clabuagh was very personable to others and on-air.

“Just like any other WTOP listener, I would hear his comforting voice teasing a story with a cogent line or two, and I needed to make sure I was listening for the payoff when I heard the full story in his money news report. Jeff was a consummate pro, but he was also a wonderful person to talk to. And yes, like many others, I was a bit jealous, but also happy for him having that beautiful home in St. John. We’ll miss you Jeff,” WTOP Capitol Hill correspondent Mitchell Miller said.

Former WTOP reporter Luke Garrett remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

Former WTOP reporter Luke Garrett said that one of his best memories of Clabaugh was when he told him about trying the ukulele, which peaked Clabaugh’s interest.

“I walked into the newsroom. It was a few days before Christmas, and Jeff walked up to me and my colleague, then Megan Cloherty, and he said he has a gift for us. He then sat us down and he played us a song, and it was just one of the sweetest gifts I’ve ever received for Christmas. Jeff learned a song, remembered that I told him about the ukulele, and played us a tune,” Garrett said.

WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

Along with his reporting, Clabaugh was also a guy who had a sense of humor.

“One day, I came into the office smiling, and he said, ‘What are you smiling about?’ And I said, because it’s good. And he said, ‘Well, I like the other you better,'” J.J. Green said.

WTOP meteorologist Matt Ritter remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

He was also very complimentary toward his co-workers.

“When I stepped outside of my usual job before casting and I went to the grand opening of the Wawa near Dupont Circle, and I scored an interview with the CEO, because I went to high school with him, and I asked a bunch of questions. I recorded it all, and I sent it to Jeff. And wouldn’t you know, Jeff used that content in his reports for the entire weekend that followed the grand opening, and he didn’t have to do that,” WTOP meteorologist Matt Ritter.

WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

“A lot to respect about Jeff’s career, but also his contemplative personality. His observations were usually either witty or poignant, but never banal, and it’s likely what made his teases so sharp and his temperament so welcoming,” WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

WTOP reporter Scott Gelman remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

“We have this bit in the newsroom where we all greet each other with nicknames. He was J-Clay, and for reasons I may never understand, I was Mr. Gelman, but he didn’t say it so seriously. It was more like ‘Mr. Gelman,’ as if he was excited. He wrote some of the best teases and some of the best web copy you’ll ever come across, and now it’s up to us to carry that legacy forward,” Scott Gelman said.

WTOP reporter Kyle Cooper remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

WTOP reporter Kyle Cooper once trained Clabaugh to be an anchor and remembered one time that they weren’t getting along. However, they had a chat and found out that they were from the Midwest and talked about family and Midwest values.

“And Jeff quipped something like, ‘You know, I wasn’t really sure we were going to get along, but now that I know your story. I think we’re gonna be friends.’ And that just said a lot about him as a co-worker and a colleague. He wanted to know what you were about, not just work with you. And so I really appreciate that about Jeff,” Cooper said.

Staffers share their thoughts on social media

Very sad news to learn today about @wtopclabaugh. He really was beloved by listeners and his friends in the @WTOP newsroom. https://t.co/bZ8fEthPAP — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) Sept. 19, 2025

It has been a tough year here at WTOP. Very sad news today. https://t.co/vM7QQNso3E — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) Sept. 19, 2025

Jeff Clabaugh was the best of us. For reasons unknown to me, he excitedly greeted me with “Mr.Gelman!” every day. Our newsroom has been through unimaginable loss this year. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/AvYmOjAFa7 — Scott Gelman (@Gelman_Scott) Sept. 19, 2025

This year just sucks … Business reporter Jeff Clabaugh dies at 63 after delivering DC money news on WTOP for 30 years – WTOP News https://t.co/szwBd7THNt — John Domen (@JDDsays) Sept. 19, 2025

I’m saddened about the loss of Jeff Clabaugh, who I had the honor to work with. He was a great business reporter who knew his subject very well. But he was one of the nicest people that I’ve ever known. May he rest in peace. This has been a tough year for WTOP! https://t.co/X3EXx1OTYK — Tadi Abedje (@realTadiAbedje) Sept. 19, 2025

A sad day for the WTOP family. He is missed. https://t.co/Ri3beOmlk5 — Giang Nguyen (@giangreports) Sept. 19, 2025

It’s been a hard year here at WTOP. We lost a colleague, a friend and a brilliant journalist yesterday. Rest easy Jeff, we’ll miss you greatly. https://t.co/dCHPoMI9wk — Ana Golden (she/her) (@AnaGoldenWTOP) Sept. 19, 2025

An incredible coworker and person all around. We’ll miss you Jeff. https://t.co/dfWxzs3f24 — Grace Newton she/her (@graceenewton) Sept. 19, 2025

Man, this has been a hard year. One of my great joys working a day shift @WTOP was crossing paths with Jeff. He had a sharp wit and knew a lot about a lot. I’ll miss “Jeff Clabaugh Day” in the newsroom and the man himself. Rest in peace, old friend. https://t.co/KWOsSosULF — Rob Woodfork (@RobWoodfork) Sept. 19, 2025

It’s been a hard year here at WTOP. We lost a colleague, a friend and a brilliant journalist yesterday. Rest easy Jeff, we’ll miss you greatly. https://t.co/dCHPoMI9wk — Ana Golden (she/her) (@AnaGoldenWTOP) Sept. 19, 2025

Words are tough to come by when you’ve worked so closely with someone for more than 20 years. His broadcasting superpower — he simply talked to you — not at you — in that golden voice. But most of all, I’ll miss his kindness and great wit when the mics were turned off. https://t.co/EDrGd1ZM2p — Shawn Anderson (@ShawnAndersonDC) Sept. 20, 2025

Listeners share their thoughts

Listeners who tuned in for the money reports from Clabaugh were impressed by his knowledge about business and how he delivered it.

“I grew up in the DC area and always listened to WTOP. Each day I turned the radio up when Jeff Clabaugh made his financial report. Five years ago I moved to Lancaster, PA and still EVERY morning I would listen to WTOP. My heart is breaking for Jeff’s family, his colleagues and most of all for all of his listeners who never met him, but still call him a friend. God has welcomed an amazing reporter. God please listen to his financial reports and guide us along the way,” Jennifer Teale said.

“I am saddened to hear of the death of Jeff Clabaugh. As a Bethesda resident and WTOP listener for more than thirty years, Jeff’s calm and understandable delivery of the latest information on business and the markets was always an integral part of the station’s sound. My condolences to all at WTOP, and may Jeff’s memory be for a blessing,” said Howard Schoenholtz, retired ABC News Washington reporter.

“When I’m in the car, I will often put on WTOP and just leave it on for long stretches. As a result, the on-air personalities have become very familiar, almost like personal acquaintances. Jeff’s death feels like the untimely loss of a friend. Very sad. My condolences to his colleagues and friends,” G. Newell, of Reston, Virginia.

“I am a longtime, daily listener and was heartbroken to learn of Jeff Clabaugh’s passing. I always enjoyed his reports. My heart goes out to his partner, family, and colleagues,” David Hall, D.C. resident.

WTOP listener Bassam Munayer remembers Jeff Clabaugh.

“I always loved to listen to his report. I used to even tell my younger brother what he says because he knew a lot, and he always brought so many news that you want to hear. He’s going to be missed. I’m really sad, and I send my regard to his family and to all of you at that ability of your radio. God bless his soul. And me here is in peace. And God bless you all guys. Thank you for your service,” Bassam Munayer said.

Listeners who would like to share a memory of Jeff Clabaugh can send us a voice note through the WTOP News app, available on Apple or Android. Click the “Feedback” button in the app’s navigation bar.

