Washington Monument closed through inauguration due to threats

Rick Massimo

January 11, 2021, 12:49 PM

Citing continuing threats to public safety after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump last week, the National Park Service on Monday closed public tours of the Washington Monument past the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20.

The monument will be closed through Jan. 24, the park service said in a statement Monday.

“Groups involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021,” the park service said. “This includes the setup and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas.”

They added that they could start closing roadways, parking areas and public facilities “if conditions warrant.”

