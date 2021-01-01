FAQs: 2021 inauguration plans so far

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has been responsible for the planning of the inauguration since 1901.

Made up of a joint committee of House and Senate lawmakers, the JCCIC has been meeting since June, approving a budget of $1.5 million in July. They already established a theme for the ceremonies, titled, “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union.”

The JCCIC oversees the construction of the inaugural platform on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the oath-taking ceremony and a luncheon for the president and vice president.

The president-elect will create a committee of their own to raise money for events away from the U.S. Capitol, such as the inaugural ball.

“Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry,” Tony Allen, CEO of Biden’s inauguration committee, said in a statement.