FAQs: 2021 inauguration plans so far

Questions have emerged on the status of an inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden, which would take place during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is some information on what is known at this time:
- Q: When is the inauguration?
The 59th inaugural ceremonies are scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol.
- Q: Who is in charge of the inauguration?
The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has been responsible for the planning of the inauguration since 1901.
Made up of a joint committee of House and Senate lawmakers, the JCCIC has been meeting since June, approving a budget of $1.5 million in July. They already established a theme for the ceremonies, titled, “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union.”
The JCCIC oversees the construction of the inaugural platform on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the oath-taking ceremony and a luncheon for the president and vice president.
The president-elect will create a committee of their own to raise money for events away from the U.S. Capitol, such as the inaugural ball.
“Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honors the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration’s renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry,” Tony Allen, CEO of Biden’s inauguration committee, said in a statement.
- Q: When did construction for the inauguration start?
The platform is currently being built, and the National Park Service has closed off portions of Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House, and Pennsylvania Avenue, to start construction and set up for the parade.
The Associated Press reported that the Nuclear Security Administration, part of the Energy Department, has begun conducting low-altitude helicopter flights around the capital during the daytime with “state-of-the art radiation-sensing technology” as part of the public safety protocols.
- Q: Will there still be an inauguration during the pandemic?
As of now, an Inauguration Day event with only about 1,000 people in attendance is being set up. Normally, 200,000 tickets are distributed to members of Congress for their constituents.
Biden has indicated that the inauguration will likely emulate aspects of this year’s Democratic National Committee, which was held nearly entirely virtually.
Inaugural ceremonies have been held in nine other locations outside of the U.S. Capitol, according to the JCCIC. While some inaugurations have been held indoors due to bad weather, there has not been a digital-only ceremony.
- Q: Are there any protests planned?
There are five First Amendment permits, as of Nov. 10, being processed by the National Park Service that request access to federal land around Inauguration Day.
So far, per WTOP’s Megan Cloherty:
Among them, a demonstration “demanding urgent action to save the environment and end war” by the Answer Coalition; a 300-person protest by organizers of Roar for Trump; and a 5,000-person request for a “free speech demonstration against the inauguration” by the DC Action Lab.
The group Women for a Great America is requesting access to the White House sidewalk and Lafayette Park for a 250-person event, where they plan to “pray for President Trump.”
And the Memorial Foundation is planning a wreath-laying ceremony for 250 people at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. Though associated with a separate holiday, it is within the same time frame and near the National Mall, where crowds are expected.
- Q: How can I get tickets?
Normally, tickets for the ceremonies are requested through a state’s U.S. senator or Congressional member. Tickets are limited per household, and each representative gives out their allotment in a different manner.
This year, just over 1,000 tickets will be available: one each for each member of Congress plus a guest.
- Q: Will outgoing President Donald Trump attend?
Trump, who continues to make unproven claims of widespread voter fraud, has not yet told current and former White House aides whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration.
While many had assumed he would skip the event after his loss, some now do expect him to make an appearance for the sake of tradition, even if he tries to overshadow the event by, perhaps, announcing the launch of his 2024 campaign just before.
- Q: Will there be a parade on Pennsylvania Avenue?
“The ceremony’s footprint will be extremely limited, and the parade that follows will be reimagined,” Biden’s inaugural committee said in a statement.
On Dec. 11, Biden said a “gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue” was unlikely, although a big reviewing stand is being constructed in front of the White House.
- Q: Is anything happening the night before?
Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the coronavirus the evening of Jan. 19.
The Presidential Inaugural Committee said Dec. 31 that it would be the “first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost.” It is also inviting communities around the country to join Washington in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in “a national moment of unity and remembrance.”
- Q: What will the weather be like on Jan. 20?
The coldest inauguration on record came in the 1980s for President Ronald Reagan’s second term. The high was only 7 degrees. Average temperatures for that time of year in D.C. are in the low 40s.
Storm Team4’s Mike Stinneford said we’ll know more about the projected weather for Jan. 20, 2021 after the New Year begins.
“January is an active and volatile weather month here in D.C., and even short-term forecasts are fraught with peril,” he said.
In 2017, on Trump’s inauguration, it was fairly nice for late January. The high was 47 degrees with no rain.
Four years earlier, for President Barack Obama’s second term, it was clear with a high in the upper 50s.
In 2009, after Obama’s historic 2008 election, Jan. 20 brought huge crowds to the National Mall and frigid temperatures, right around freezing. You can see the breath of U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in the video below:
WTOP’s Megan Cloherty and The Associated Press contributed to this story.