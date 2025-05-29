Teen arrested in New York is charged in fatal July shooting inside The Mall in Columbia

An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Brooklyn, New York, and charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting inside The Mall in Columbia in Howard County.

Police have released images of a suspect in a July 27 shooting inside The Mall in Columbia. (Courtesy Howard County Police Department)

William “Junior” Marshall III is charged with first-degree murder and firearms offenses in the killing of 17-year-old Angelo Little.

Police said Marshall targeted Little and that the two knew each other.

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, Marshall followed Little from the mall food court to the bathroom. Once Little exited the bathroom, Marshall fired a single shot at Little from behind, striking and killing him, according to police.

The killing inside the busy mall set off a 10-monthlong search, during which detectives reviewed hundreds of hours of footage from inside the mall and elsewhere.

“When harm comes to these spaces, it strikes our collective sense of safety. That sense of safety was shattered last summer and since then, our commitment has been clear — we will not allow violence to define our community,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball III said.

About a week ago, Howard County police posted some of that footage on Instagram and reminded the public that authorities were offering a $30,000 reward for information on Marshall’s whereabouts.

That led investigators to a lead that Marshall was staying at an address in Brooklyn, police said.

Howard County detectives, U.S. Marshals and New York police raided the building overnight and took Marshall into custody at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

“There was true creativity and ingenuity that resulted in this apprehension. We aren’t immune from crime in Howard County, but if you commit a crime here, we will catch you and bring you to justice, no matter how long it takes,” Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der said in a news release.

The public nature of the killing has prompted several public safety initiatives. According to Ball, Howard County has increased foot patrols and community outreach and has worked with property managers to upgrade surveillance and reporting protocols since the shooting.

Ball also said improvements have been made to the county’s gun violence prevention unit and a specific strategy has been developed to increase safety at The Mall in Columbia.

Marshall is being held in New York pending extradition to Howard County.

