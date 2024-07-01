1 dead after Columbia Mall shooting, police say

Howard County, Maryland, police issued a lockdown and started an investigation Saturday after an altercation at Columbia Mall turned into a deadly shooting.

A shooting at the Columbia Mall in Howard, County, Maryland turned deadly Saturday evening after an unidentified gunman fired shots on July 27, 2024. (WTOP/Ralph Fox)

“There is no ongoing threat inside the Columbia Mall,” the department said in an 8 p.m. update. “Police are working to evacuate people in an orderly fashion.”

Officers responded to reports of an active shooting incident that started at around 6:10 p.m. in the mall, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The shooting happened “during an altercation between two people” in the mall’s food court area, police said. One male died shortly thereafter.

“We don’t believe this is a random incident and we do believe it was a victim who was targeted,” spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn said during a press conference Saturday evening.

Llewellyn said that police are still working to identify who was involved in this incident but couldn’t let everyone out of the mall during the lockdown and investigation.

“There’s no safety reason, really, that we’re escorting them out rather than sort of opening the doors and letting everyone come out at once,” Llewellyn said. “It’s really for investigative reasons. ”

The spokesperson also said Howard County’s police response was informed by their ongoing cooperation with mall staff after an active shooter killed two people and himself in January of 2014.

“Sadly, we had an active shooter incident which was different from tonight’s incident a few years ago which really enabled us to ramp up our training and our coordination with the mall,” Llewellyn said. “So everyone did know the right things … to ensure their safety tonight and, we’re glad to report, there are no other injuries and there’s no other danger.”

Officials in Howard County are currently investigating the incident. No one is being let inside the mall while the investigation is ongoing.

WTOP’s Ralph Fox, Veronica Canales, Terik King and Grace Newton contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

