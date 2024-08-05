Police release images of suspect in fatal Columbia Mall shooting

Police in Howard County, Maryland, have released new images of a suspect in the late-July shooting at The Mall in Columbia that left a 17-year-old dead.

Angelo Little, of Columbia, was killed on July 27 after exiting a bathroom inside the mall. Police are asking for help in identifying Little’s killer and have increased the reward for information to $7,500.

In video shared by the Howard County Police Department Monday, the shooter can be seen running through the halls of the mall while wearing a dark mask and a hoodie.

According to the police department, which has reviewed “hundreds of hours of footage” from the mall, the suspect can be seen sitting in the food court with his head down until Little walks toward the bathroom hallway. Then, the suspect gets up and follows Little, waiting for him to exit the bathroom before firing one fatal shot from behind.

Little was pronounced dead at the scene and police found a gun on him, police said in a news release. Little was also shot in April 2023 and no one was arrested in that case. Police said it’s unclear whether the two shootings are related.

Police said that witnesses described the suspect as a young male in his teens or 20s with a small stature.

Howard County police are asking anyone who lives near the mall to check their doorbell camera footage from the day of the shooting for anything that might help the investigation. The shooting happened around 6:10 p.m.

Anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or email the department. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

