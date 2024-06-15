15-year-old faces misdemeanor charge after little girl accidentally shoots self in Montgomery Co. apartment

A 15-year-old is facing a misdemeanor charge after Montgomery County police said a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself inside a Maryland apartment.

The teenager has been charged with possessing ammunition by a prohibited person and has been released to the teenager’s parents. Police said in an update that 15-year-old does not live in the apartment where the shooting took place.

On Tuesday, just after noon, police responded to the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village for a report of an injured child. Police found a .40 caliber gun in the apartment.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue transported the child to the hospital where she underwent surgery. Police said the girl is recovering.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

