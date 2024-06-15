Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 15-year-old faces misdemeanor charge…

15-year-old faces misdemeanor charge after little girl accidentally shoots self in Montgomery Co. apartment

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 5, 2024, 5:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old is facing a misdemeanor charge after Montgomery County police said a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot herself inside a Maryland apartment.

The teenager has been charged with possessing ammunition by a prohibited person and has been released to the teenager’s parents. Police said in an update that 15-year-old does not live in the apartment where the shooting took place.

On Tuesday, just after noon, police responded to the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road in Montgomery Village for a report of an injured child. Police found a .40 caliber gun in the apartment.

Montgomery County Fire Rescue transported the child to the hospital where she underwent surgery. Police said the girl is recovering.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up