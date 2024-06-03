Prince George’s Co. child hospitalized following ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound’

A child from Cheverly, Maryland, was hospitalized Sunday night for non-life threatening injuries due to what police called a "self-inflicted gunshot wound."

A child from Cheverly, Maryland, is recovering after being hospitalized Sunday night for non-life threatening injuries from what Prince George’s County police called a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A police spokesman told WTOP that officers responded to a report of a “child sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound” at an apartment in the 6400 block of Landover Road near 63rd Place around 10:45 p.m.

Police said “preliminary findings suggest that the incident was accidental.”

The child was transported to a hospital.

Investigators are pursuing additional information about the circumstances, police said.

