Prince George’s Co. child hospitalized following ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound’

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

June 3, 2024, 10:07 AM

A child from Cheverly, Maryland, is recovering after being hospitalized Sunday night for non-life threatening injuries from what Prince George’s County police called a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

A police spokesman told WTOP that officers responded to a report of a “child sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound” at an apartment in the 6400 block of Landover Road near 63rd Place around 10:45 p.m.

Police said “preliminary findings suggest that the incident was accidental.”

The child was transported to a hospital.

Investigators are pursuing additional information about the circumstances, police said.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

