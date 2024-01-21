Woman killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing Howard Co. road, police say

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Ellicott City, Maryland, on Saturday afternoon, according to Howard County police..

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Baltimore National Pike at Ridge Road, according to a news release.

A 2013-2018 silver Nissan Altima was traveling east when it hit a woman walking across the road in a crosswalk, police said.

The car fled the scene, continuing to drive east on Baltimore National Pike, according to police.

The woman was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, the release said.

Police haven’t publicly identified the woman.

Police are asking that anyone who saw the crash or who has information on the car contact PFC Colson at 410-313-4750.

