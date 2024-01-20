Live Radio
Home » Howard County, MD News » Snowplow driver shot, killed…

Snowplow driver shot, killed in Howard County — police offering $5K for information

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

January 20, 2024, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A snowplow driver was shot and killed in Howard County, Maryland, on Wednesday, and police are offering up to $5,000 in exchange for information on the case.

Authorities said that 37-year-old Alex Ramirez Garcia of Gwynn Oak was shot while clearing snow from a parking lot in the 4400 block of Montgomery Road in Ellicott City, outside a Montessori school, according to a news release. At 8:45 a.m., he was found by an individual outside his vehicle.

Ramirez Garcia was taken to a hospital, where police said he died from his injuries overnight.

An investigation revealed that Ramirez Garcia was expected to clear the parking lot early that morning and may have been shot hours before he was found, police said.

Howard County police haven’t identified a motive for the shooting, and no suspects have been arrested. However, police don’t believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to call the police at 410-313-3200.

Below is a map showing where the shooting took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up