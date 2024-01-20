Snowplow driver shot, killed in Howard County — police offering $5K for information

A snowplow driver was shot and killed in Howard County, Maryland, Wednesday, and police are offering up to $5,000 in exchange for information on the case.

A snowplow driver was shot and killed in Howard County, Maryland, on Wednesday, and police are offering up to $5,000 in exchange for information on the case.

Authorities said that 37-year-old Alex Ramirez Garcia of Gwynn Oak was shot while clearing snow from a parking lot in the 4400 block of Montgomery Road in Ellicott City, outside a Montessori school, according to a news release. At 8:45 a.m., he was found by an individual outside his vehicle.

Ramirez Garcia was taken to a hospital, where police said he died from his injuries overnight.

An investigation revealed that Ramirez Garcia was expected to clear the parking lot early that morning and may have been shot hours before he was found, police said.

Howard County police haven’t identified a motive for the shooting, and no suspects have been arrested. However, police don’t believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information on the shooting are asked to call the police at 410-313-3200.

Below is a map showing where the shooting took place:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.