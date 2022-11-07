ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | DC mayoral candidates | Spanberger-Vega congressional race
Million-dollar project to add new sidewalks to US Route 1 as Maryland emphasizes pedestrian safety

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

November 7, 2022, 10:03 AM

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a $1.7 million project to improve pedestrian safety on southbound U.S. Route 1 in Howard County, Maryland.

The work takes place on Route 1, which is also known as Washington Boulevard, between Cedar Avenue and Crestmount Road in the Jessup area.

The project includes the addition of a sidewalk, improvements to a 360-foot long retaining wall and partial reconstruction of the existing bridge over Dorsey Run.

“This section along U.S. 1 is a very busy commercial and mixed-use area,” said MDOT SHA administrator Tim Smith in a statement. “This project is one example of the work MDOT SHA is doing across the state to plan and build sidewalk networks that keep our most vulnerable users safer.”

An estimated 24,000 vehicles travel that section of U.S. 1 daily.

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will close the shoulder of the southbound lanes. Pedestrian access will be maintained during construction.

Pedestrian access between Cedar Avenue and Crestmount Road during the construction of the new sidewalk on Route 1. (Courtesy MDOTSHA)

The project is expected to be complete by summer 2023.

The work in the Jessup area is part of ongoing work to add new sidewalks, crosswalks and upgraded pedestrian signals to four intersections on Route 1: Guilford Road, Brewers Court, Rowanberry Drive and Doctor Patel Drive. These are expected to be completed by summer 2024.

In October, crews completed construction of a sidewalk at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Guilford Road.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

