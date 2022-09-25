Man on motorbike killed by hit-and-run in Howard Co.

A man is dead after a hit-and-run involving his motor bike and two separate vehicles in Elkridge, Maryland, early Sunday morning. Howard County police say they are investigating.

Howard County police say they are investigating. According to a news release, officers were called to westbound Md. Route 175 between Interstate 95 and Route 108 around 3 a.m. Sunday after reports of a man riding a motorbike being struck.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Timothy Joseph Wise of Columbia, died at the scene after he was struck by one vehicle and “was ejected into the roadway and was struck by a second vehicle,” according to the release.

Police say the first driver, who has not been identified, left the scene of the collision. The second driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

A stretch of Route 175 was closed for about three hours following the accident.

Howard County police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information about this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.