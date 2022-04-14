RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Howard Co. proposes $12.5 million for road resurfacing in FY23

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 14, 2022, 5:51 PM

Howard County, Maryland, says a $12.5 million investment for road resurfacing projects in its new budget proposal will be the most funding in eight years.

County Executive Calvin Ball said the allocation builds on his commitment to addressing county infrastructure and would enable the county to resurface up to 90 lane miles of roadway, perform pavement preservation on 75 lane miles, repair up to 20,000 feet of sidewalks and renovate 300 ADA-compliant pedestrian ramps.

“Over time, our roads naturally deteriorate, and it’s imperative we maintain and improve our county roadways to avoid more costly repairs and reconstruction in the future,” Ball said in a news release. “As our residents’ travel to work, school, grocery stores and more, it’s vital they have safe and reliable roads, as we remain dedicated to the very best quality of life in Howard County for all.”

If Howard’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2023 is approved in its current form, the total amount invested in roadway projects over the last four years rises to $31 million, which the county says is double the investment compared to the previous four years.

The county is eyeing improvement projects on Thunder Hill Road, Columbia Gateway Drive, Faulkner Ridge Circle, April Brook Circle, Green Mountain Circle and the Hawkins Farm neighborhood over the next year — in addition to ongoing projects on Snowden River Parkway, the Swansfield neighborhood and McGaw Road.

The $12.5 million allotment forms part of a $377.7 million capital projects spending plan in the proposed FY 2023 budget, which also includes major investments in classroom construction and Ellicott City flood control.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

