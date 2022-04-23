RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
32 displaced after Howard Co. apartment fire

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com
Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

April 23, 2022, 10:38 PM

Howard County first responders say that 32 people are without homes after a fire in North Laurel, Maryland. (Courtesy Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (HCDFRS) via Twitter)Howard County first responders say that 32 people are without homes after a fire in North Laurel, Maryland.

The fire started before 4 p.m. in the 9700 block of Tiger Lily Path.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services says it responded to several calls from neighbors about an apartment building on fire.

The flames damaged 12 apartments in one building and appeared through the roof. In about an hour, the fire was doused.

A statement from the department says a firewall helped contain the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings.

No one was injured, but the Laurel Volunteer Rescue Squad rescued two cats. Howard County firefighters also got help from Prince George’s County first responders.

The county’s fire marshal office is investigating the cause of the fire, and displaced residents are being assisted by the apartment’s management company and the American Red Cross.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

