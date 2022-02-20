OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Fire breaks out at Lincoln Technical Institute in Howard Co.

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

February 20, 2022, 9:01 PM

Howard County Fire and EMS says nobody was hurt in the blaze.

Fire marshals are investigating a fire that broke out this afternoon at Lincoln Technical Institute — a trade school in Howard County, Maryland.

A spokesperson for Howard County Fire and EMS told WTOP their units got a call about smoke pouring out of the building just before 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire “burning within the roof.”

First responders said they requested help from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties to put out the flames. Two units from Montgomery County, and one from Prince George’s County, assisted in fighting the fire over the course of four hours.

Howard County officials said no one was hurt in the blaze because the building was unoccupied when it happened. Two other businesses near the fire were also empty and undamaged.

The inside of the building received only minimal damage from the roof fire. Fire marshals have not yet determined the cause of the incident.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

