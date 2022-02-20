Fire breaks out at Lincoln Technical Institute in Howard Co.

Fire marshals are investigating a fire that broke out this afternoon at Lincoln Technical Institute — a trade school in Howard County, Maryland.

Fire marshals are investigating a fire that broke out this afternoon at Lincoln Technical Institute — a trade school in Howard County, Maryland.

A spokesperson for Howard County Fire and EMS told WTOP their units got a call about smoke pouring out of the building just before 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large fire “burning within the roof.”

First responders said they requested help from Montgomery and Prince George’s counties to put out the flames. Two units from Montgomery County, and one from Prince George’s County, assisted in fighting the fire over the course of four hours.

Howard County officials said no one was hurt in the blaze because the building was unoccupied when it happened. Two other businesses near the fire were also empty and undamaged.

Snowden River Pkwy at Lincoln Tech | video taken about 15 minutes after FD arrival pic.twitter.com/JCCljSKjmC — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) February 20, 2022

The inside of the building received only minimal damage from the roof fire. Fire marshals have not yet determined the cause of the incident.