‘Constant stream of people’: Ellicott City Lights features festive fun and a way to give back

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 25, 2021, 8:19 AM

Ellicott City Lights, in Howard County, Maryland, is back this year with a goal of collecting food for those in need.

Photo by Christopher Bonk
A holiday light display in Howard County, Maryland, has been growing every year. After taking a break because of the pandemic in 2020, the event is back and bigger than ever.

If you drive down Red Hill Way in Ellicott City, it’s hard to miss.

“We’re up to about 80,000 lights,” said Bryan Bartlett, who started Ellicott City Lights with his family 12 years ago. “It’s just been a constant stream of people coming through.”

The display includes free popcorn and candy canes, music and a bright colored light-up dance floor.

“I’m trying to incorporate more and more things that are interactive for the kids,” Bartlett said.

They were featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2015 and got a big boost in visitors. “We grew twice as big at least since that year,” Bartlett said.

And for Bartlett it’s a chance to give back. He collects donations for the Howard County Food Bank.

In 2019, they collected 2,116 pounds of food. This year, he said, he’ll have to take at least three trips to donate the food they’ve collected so far.

“We kind of forget that there’s still a lot of neighbors and everything that are struggling. So you know, try to do what you can,” Bartlett said.

The display runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night through New Year’s Eve.

Susan Woodward lives in the area said they look forward to it every year.

“We drive by in the evening and still look at the lights and drive by it every day,” Woodward said.

Tara Hopkins, who lives a mile down the road, said she loves that the display has a local flavor. Her favorites?

“Absolutely the Maryland crab and the Maryland flag. It definitely represents and puts us on the map,” Hopkins said.

Find details on how to visit and donate to the food bank on the Ellicott City Lights Facebook page.

