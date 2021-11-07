Howard Co. schools warn of possible bus disruptions

In an email to families, the school said COVID-19 related bus shortages and potential action by bus drivers could limit the school's fleet. This warning followed "sick-outs" and other demonstrations in Anne Arundel and Charles counties in the fall.

Howard County, Maryland public schools warned parents of a disruption to school bus services that may be possible throughout the week.

In an email to families, the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) said COVID-19 related bus shortages and potential action by bus drivers could limit the school’s fleet. This warning followed “sick-outs” and other demonstrations in Anne Arundel and Charles counties in the fall.

“That being said, we wanted to make families and staff aware of the possibility of disruption to transportation so you are prepared to provide an alternate form of transportation in the event that there are any interruptions or delays,” the school system said.

The email on Sunday night highlighted that contracted bus drivers are not employees of the Howard County Public School System, though the school system has worked to increase pay for drivers retention and recruitment.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has exacerbated the bus driver shortages we typically face and has put a significant burden on bus drivers,” HCPSS said.

The system also said they worked to ensure additional pay for bus drivers. HCPSS will be monitoring the situation throughout the week.

They added that each child’s school will deliver updates if a disruption is expected, excuse students who are late to school due to that disruption, and encouraged parents to plan accordingly.