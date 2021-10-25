Nearly 20 school bus routes canceled in Charles Co. amid sick-out

Nearly 20 school bus routes in Charles County are canceled Monday morning as drivers continue a labor action over wages and other issues.

See a full list of impacted bus routes.

Monday morning’s cancellations come after dozens of bus routes were stopped Friday as drivers took part in a planned sick-out, leaving parents with short notice to get their kids to school on time.

It led to a higher-than-average number of absences in the Maryland public school district’s middle and high schools.

School officials told WTOP that some of the routes canceled Monday morning could be restored in time for dismissal in the afternoon.

Bus drivers plan to continue negotiations over wages and other issues with the school system in mid-November. Superintendent Maria Navarro said Friday that administrators would continue to work with bus contractors, drivers and attendants to resolve their concerns.