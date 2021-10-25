Coronavirus News: Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19, plans at-home concerts | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Charles County, MD News » Nearly 20 school bus…

Nearly 20 school bus routes canceled in Charles Co. amid sick-out

Teddy Gelman | tgelman@wtop.com

October 25, 2021, 5:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nearly 20 school bus routes in Maryland’s Charles County are canceled Monday morning as drivers continue a labor action over wages and other issues with the school district.

See a full list of impacted bus routes.

Monday morning’s cancellations come after dozens of bus routes were stopped Friday as drivers took part in a planned sick-out, leaving parents with short notice to get their kids to school on time.

It led to a higher-than-average number of absences in the Maryland public school district’s middle and high schools.

School officials told WTOP that some of the routes canceled Monday morning could be restored in time for dismissal in the afternoon.

Bus drivers plan to continue negotiations over wages and other issues with the school system in mid-November. Superintendent Maria Navarro said Friday that administrators would continue to work with bus contractors, drivers and attendants to resolve their concerns.

Teddy Gelman

Teddy Gelman became WTOP’s morning drive editor in 2020 after he was weekend morning editor and assistant editor. He joined WTOP in 2018 after graduating from University of Delaware, where he was Sports Director for the student radio station and Managing Editor for the student-run for the newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up