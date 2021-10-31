Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Trick or treating on Main Street Ellicott City is back, and so are the crowds

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 31, 2021, 9:26 PM

Children trick or treating along Main Street in Ellicott City on Halloween.
Children trick or treating along Main Street in Ellicott City on Halloween, 2021. (Courtesy Michelle Bonk)

A sign welcoming trick or treaters to Ellicott City, Maryland a year after the pandemic cancelled trick or treating plans.
A sign welcoming trick or treaters to Ellicott City, Maryland, in 2021, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled trick or treating plans. (Courtesy Michelle Bonk)

Children trick or treating along Main Street in Ellicott City on Halloween, 2021. (Courtesy Michelle Bonk)

Children trick or treating along Main Street in Ellicott City on Halloween, 2021. (Courtesy Michelle Bonk)

Children grab candy from a building along Main Street in Ellicott City on Halloween, 2021. (Courtesy Michelle Bonk)

Children trick or treating along Main Street in Ellicott City on Halloween, 2021. (Courtesy Michelle Bonk)

Children trick or treating along Main Street in Ellicott City on Halloween, 2021. (Courtesy Michelle Bonk)
Children trick or treating along Main Street in Ellicott City on Halloween, 2021. (Courtesy Michelle Bonk)

Trick or treating on Main Street in Ellicott City was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But with good weather and no flooding from the recent storm, it was back in full force this year.

There was no shortage of creativity when it came to costumes. But the crowds had some shops scrambling.

“Wow. We had so much candy and it literally was gone between 10 and 15 minutes. There are so many kids out with their parents and they’re all so cute,” A Journey from Junk Manager Katie Leahan told WTOP.

So they went back into the shop and got creative.

“And so now we’ve got rings. We’re giving out little plastic skull and bat rings and they seem to love those too,” Leahan said.

Brooks Fitzpatrick, 7, was dressed up as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. He said it was because “it’s my mom and my grandma’s favorite movie.”

He added that although the lines were long, “this day was great.”

Sue O’Connor, one of the owners of the Wine Bin, said she’s happy trick or treating is back.

“This is the best thing we do all year. It’s so much fun,” O’Connor said. “All the kids are so polite. They’re waiting in line patiently. They say ‘thank you. It’s so much fun.”

Laura Steeg brought her daughter from Burtonsville.

“It’s amazing. The weather is perfect so it was a great opportunity. Parking was a little tricky but we made it work,” Steeg said.

Hattie Brooks, 3, and her sister, 5-year-old Willow Brooks, were excited about their costumes.

Willow said she was, “Wonder Woman.” And her mom asked, who is your sister? “Superwoman,” she said.

Christopher Pineda, executive director of the Ellicott City Partnership, said that the event was important for business after the coronavirus pandemic.

“It gets people to understand that we’re open for business,” Pineda said. “Even if they’re just here for trick or treating and a fun time, they’ll maybe come back and enjoy a nice meal at one of the restaurants or even come shop at a store they haven’t seen before.”

Leahan said she was a little nervous about the flooding this weekend, but everything worked out.

“The river was raging the other night, but thanks to some of the improvements that have been made, we came out all clear. Thank goodness,” Leahan said.

