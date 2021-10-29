Maryland man gets 9 years in human trafficking case

The Howard County State’s Attorney Office announced Thursday that Timothy Ford was sentenced to 25 years with all but nine years suspended for a 2019 incident.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors in Maryland say a Columbia man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sex crimes against a minor.

Ford pleaded guilty last year to human trafficking and filming a child engaged in a sex act.

Prosecutors say Ford approached the victim and asked if he was looking for work. Once in the car, Ford told him he could earn hundreds of dollars if he engaged in sexual acts with other people. Instead, the state’s attorney office says the victim said Ford took him to his home and sexually assaulted him.

