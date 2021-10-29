Coronavirus News: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic | Md. urges boosters as cases rise | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Howard County, MD News » Maryland man gets 9…

Maryland man gets 9 years in human trafficking case

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 10:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Prosecutors in Maryland say a Columbia man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sex crimes against a minor.

The Howard County State’s Attorney Office announced Thursday that Timothy Ford was sentenced to 25 years with all but nine years suspended for a 2019 incident.

Ford pleaded guilty last year to human trafficking and filming a child engaged in a sex act.

Prosecutors say Ford approached the victim and asked if he was looking for work. Once in the car, Ford told him he could earn hundreds of dollars if he engaged in sexual acts with other people. Instead, the state’s attorney office says the victim said Ford took him to his home and sexually assaulted him.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

Senators concerned over DoD's sexual assault overhaul timeline

Making diversity, equity and inclusion agile, accountable will help its adoption, agencies say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up