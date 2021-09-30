Howard County police look for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in multiple killings

Police are looking for a man involved in three killings in Howard and Allegany counties in Maryland, and who they say is armed and dangerous.

Howard County police are asking for the public’s help in finding Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, of Cumberland. He is wanted in the shooting death of two people believed to be family members in the 5300 block of Kerger Road in Ellicott City.

Police said Burnham drove to that area after an unrelated killing in Allegany County on Wednesday night and stole the victim’s car.

After a request to track the stolen vehicle — a Lincoln — police located it near Kerger Road and determined that Burnham’s family members lived in the area.

They entered a house there Thursday afternoon and found two victims — one of whom was Brian Robinette, 58, who Howard County police said was Burnham’s brother. The other victim is a woman. Police have not said how the woman is related to Robinette or Burnham, but they believe that both victims were family members who lived in the house.

A Howard County police spokeswoman said that Burnham then took a vehicle — a 2007 red Corvette with a black top — that belonged to the two victims and fled. The Corvette has Maryland tags 8BX 5121.

Police said all three victims appear to have been targeted and known to the suspect.

Detectives have not determined when the victims were killed, and they don’t yet know when Burnham arrived in Ellicott City. They are investigating the possibility that Burnham may have left the area.

Burnham’s ties are in Cumberland, and law enforcement there are prepared, as well, the spokeswoman said.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair. Anyone who sees this suspect or vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.