One year later: Who killed a pregnant Md. woman and her baby?

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are asking the public for help as detectives continue to investigate the shooting death of a pregnant woman and her baby one year ago.

Thirty-year-old Rabiah Ahmad was 28 weeks pregnant when multiple bullets were fired into a residence in the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive, Columbia, on July 31, 2020.

Her baby girl, Ahja, who was delivered prematurely in critical condition after her mother was shot and killed inside the house, died five days later.

Ahmad was the only person struck by the gunfire, and had recently moved to Maryland. Investigators do not believe she was deliberately targeted.

A year after Ahmad’s death, police said they believe any degree of information could help piece together critical details, and Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Relationships change. Someone who may have been reluctant to come forward a year ago may be ready now. We are putting out this reminder on this tragic anniversary that we are still working this case and offering a significant reward,” Chief Myers said in a news release.

The Howard County has released footage of the car they believe was used in the shooting — an older-model white sedan. The video shows the vehicle driving along the 8000 block of Harriet Tubman Lane moments after the incident.

Police have raised their reward for information up to $30,000. Tips can be submitted to police at (410) 313-STOP or by emailing HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov, with the option of remaining anonymous.