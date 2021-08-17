Howard Co. police shoot robbery suspect; two officers hurt

A Howard County police officer shot and wounded a suspect as police tried to take multiple people into custody during a robbery investigation.

A Howard County police officer shot and wounded a suspect as police tried to take multiple people into custody during a robbery investigation in the Maryland county Monday.

Two officers were hurt.

One of the suspects rammed a police car.

It happened at EZ Storage in the 8200 block of Washington Boulevard in Jessup.

Police found the four suspects there around 3 p.m. after learning the group allegedly stole a lot of merchandise from an Elkridge store.

The suspects had been wanted on open arrest warrants from other jurisdictions, police said.

No other shots were fired, police said.

The suspect, identified as Donte Bernard Shaw, 31, of D.C., was taken by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma center in Baltimore, and has since been released.

Shaw has been charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and second-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, police said.

“When the officers confronted the vehicle driven by Shaw, it attempted to flee and rammed a police vehicle. During this confrontation, Shaw was shot. Police arrested the three other suspects, who were uninjured,” according to a news release.

Police apprehended the other three suspects and found a gun at the scene.

Police said two officers were injured “during the apprehension of the suspects.”

One of the injured officers was taken to Howard County General Hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

None of the injuries was life-threatening.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the department investigates.

Below is the area where the incident took place: