Howard Co. hospital hosts vaccination clinics at local church

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 5:49 AM

A hospital in Howard County, Maryland, is reaching out to those have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines with special vaccination clinics at a local church.

Howard County General Hospital will host its first of four vaccination clinics Thursday at the church Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I., located on 6798 Oak Hall Lane in Columbia.

The clinic will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and provide the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years of age and over.

The hospital has scheduled three additional clinics at the church for three straight Thursdays in July (July 1, July 8 and July 15) at the same times.

According to the news release, the goal is to expand access to the vaccine to “those who are underserved, vulnerable and hard to reach.” Spanish interpreters will be available to assists Spanish speakers.

Those planning to attend are asked to bring a photo ID. To register, you can visit the hospital’s online registration form.

Version in Spanish/ Versión en español

Un hospital en el condado del Howard, Maryland, busca acercarse a aquellos que aún no han recibido la vacuna de COVID-19 con clínicas especiales de vacunación en una iglesia local.

Howard County General Hospital albergará su primera de cuatro clínicas de vacunación el jueves en la Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal M.I., ubicada en 6798 Oak Hall Lane en Columbia.

La clínica estará abierta a partir de las 3 p.m. a las 6 p.m. y proporcione la vacuna Pfizer a cualquier persona de 12 años o más.

Se han programado tres clínicas más en la iglesia durante tres jueves seguidos de julio (1, 8 y 15) a la misma hora.

El objetivo, según el comunicado de prensa, es ampliar el acceso a la vacuna a “aquellos que están desatendidos, son vulnerables y de difícil acceso”. Habrá intérpretes de español disponibles para ayudar a los hispanohablantes.

Aquellos que planean asistir deben traer una identificación con foto. Para registrarse, puede visitar el formulario de registro del hospital.

Jose Umana

Jose Umana is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. He joined WTOP in 2020.

