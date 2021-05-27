Howard County boosts school funding in new budget

The Howard County Council in Maryland passed Executive Calvin Ball's budget Wednesday — and gave a $20.5 million boost to the public school system.

In total, the council approved $640.8 million for the Howard County Public School System.

“Through careful planning and thoughtful discussions, we’ve created our largest operating budget to date, with no tax increases for our residents or businesses,” Ball said in a release.

“This balanced budget provides broad based support for our priorities, and directs one-time savings towards critical public infrastructure, such as road resurfacing, repairing sidewalks and flood mitigation projects. Education is still our top priority, with historically high funding to the school system, community college, and library system.”

Ball added that the county and its residents are on “the road to recovery together” after turning a corner on the pandemic.

In addition to increasing school funding, more than $1 million is being provided to nonprofits for their pandemic response needs. And $1 million is going to support the county’s health department for its pandemic needs.

More budget information is available online.