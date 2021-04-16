CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard Co. unveils nonverbal…

Howard Co. unveils nonverbal communication boards at park playground

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

April 16, 2021, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A new nonverbal communication board was unveiled at Blandair Park playground in Howard County, April 16, 2021.

Two nonverbal communication boards were unveiled at Blandair Park in Howard County, Maryland, on Friday, as part of an effort to create an environment that is more welcoming to children of differing abilities, County Executive Calvin Ball said.

The boards allow children to express thoughts and feelings by pointing to pictures on a display, according to a news release. The symbols on the board were selected by speech-language pathologists specifically for use on playgrounds.

“These communication boards are a welcome addition to this state-of-the-art park and will allow for more of our children of all abilities to have positive experience at our playground,” Ball said.

The boards were a contribution from the Howard County Autism Society. They join eight other similarly designed communication boards at Waverly, Cedar Lane, Bellows Spring, Clarksville, Dayton Oaks, Ilchester, Pointers Run and Rockburn Elementary School that were installed in 2020.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on ‘Havana Syndrome’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up