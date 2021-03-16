CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Black Lives Matter sign at Howard County middle school vandalized

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 16, 2021, 6:10 PM

Police are investigating a Black Lives Matter sign at a Howard County, Maryland, middle school that was vandalized as a hate crime.

The vandalism at Glenwood Middle School was discovered last Saturday. Spray paint covered the word Black on a marquee that stated “Black Lives Matter.”

The paint has been cleared, and the sign has been restored.

“The Howard County Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano unequivocally condemn this vandalism and the racism underlying it,” Howard County Public Schools said in a statement Monday.

Anyone with information on what happened should call the Howard County Police Department at 410-313-2200.

