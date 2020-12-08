CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard Co. apartment fire…

Howard Co. apartment fire displaces 5

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

December 8, 2020, 8:14 AM

A fire at an apartment complex in Howard County, Maryland, has left five people in two families, including at least one child, without homes, according to fire officials.

The fire began around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Place apartment community in the 5400 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames in the three-story building. One person was evaluated for minor injuries, according to fire officials.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is working to help the displaced families.

