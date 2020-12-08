Howard Co. apartment fire displaces 5

A fire at an apartment complex in Howard County has left five people in two families, including at least one child, without a home, according to fire officials.

A fire at an apartment complex in Howard County, Maryland, has left five people in two families, including at least one child, without homes, according to fire officials.

The fire began around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Place apartment community in the 5400 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames in the three-story building. One person was evaluated for minor injuries, according to fire officials.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is working to help the displaced families.

Howard County units are on scene 5400 block of Harpers Farm Rd for the reported house fire. Currently their is water on the fire. Crews are working to extinguish the fire. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) December 8, 2020

A map of the area where the apartment fire happened is below: