ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard County sees increase…

Howard County sees increase in COVID cases before holiday season

Thomas Robertson

October 25, 2020, 9:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Some of the COVID-19 metrics in Maryland’s Howard County are up more than 50% compared to the last week of September, and the county executive is warning that it could get worse with the holiday season approaching.

As of Sunday morning, the county had a 2.73% positivity rate, compared to a 1.81% positivity rate during the final week of September. During that same time frame, cases per 100,000 in the county went from 5.31 to 8.73.

County Executive Calvin Ball said in a tweet 32% of the county’s population has been tested for the coronavirus.

Ball said while he understands residents may be feeling “quarantine fatigue,” the county’s contact tracing teams have found that 35% of cases are caused by family gatherings. That’s the No. 1 cause of contracting the virus in the country, followed by attending house parties.

Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and other winter holidays are just a few weeks away, prompting Ball to remind residents to be cautious.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up