Hit-and-run crash leaves 3 critically injured on I-95 in Howard Co.

Three people are critically injured following a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Maryland State Police said three successive crashes occurred between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on southbound I-95 near Md. Route 100, ending with a hit-and-run affecting the vehicles involved in the two initial accidents.

The chain of events began when a 2020 Nissan Armada hit a deer in the roadway. The Nissan traveled into the left shoulder and struck the guardrail before coming to a stop, with part of the car remaining in the highway’s fast lane. The driver put on the vehicle’s hazard lights.

A southbound 2018 Chrysler Pacifica then struck the Nissan on its passenger side. Its driver pulled to the left shoulder in front of the Nissan and stopped, police said in a news release.

Minutes later, an unidentified third vehicle hit three people standing at the scene — the Nissan’s passenger and driver, as well as the Chrysler’s driver — and drove away.

All three victims were transported to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement are requesting public assistance in locating the driver responsible for the hit-and-run crash. Investigators recovered debris possibly belonging the suspect’s vehicle, and were working Monday to identify a make or model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police’s Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101, with the option of remaining anonymous.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this story.