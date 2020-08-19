Police looking for suspect, victim in Howard County assault

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are looking for the suspect and the victim in an assault that happened Wednesday in Laurel.

Police were called to a McDonald’s on the 10000 block of Washington Boulevard just before noon for a report of a woman that had been assaulted by a man in a white 2018 to 2020 Audi Q3 or Q5, a news release from Howard County police said.

Police obtained a video that shows the driver of an Audi with Maryland temporary paper tags strike a woman.

Police believe the suspect and victim had a fight inside the vehicle, which led to the woman getting out of the car.

The driver left, then returned and drove directly at the victim, hitting her and striking another vehicle, police said. The driver then got out of the vehicle and dragged the woman in the car before driving off.

The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side front panel, headlight assembly and grill.

Police have been searching the area and checking local hospitals but have not been able to locate the suspect, the vehicle involved, or the victim, who may be hurt and need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Howard County police at 410-313-3700.

