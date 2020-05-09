Howard County cancels Fourth of July fireworks, weddings booked through June 14

Howard County canceled its traditional outdoor fireworks show in Columbia, Maryland, along with some other public events, earlier this week.

It looks like a virtual Fourth of July in Columbia, Maryland, this year.

Howard County announced Friday that the tradition fireworks show would be canceled this year. It usually takes place at Lake Kittamaqundi in Columbia.

The Department of Recreation also said it would refund or reschedule any weddings or large events that planned to use county facilities through June 14. A decision will be made by May 15 as to weddings planned for the future.

In addition, all county-run sports leagues, programs, classes and events have been canceled through the end of this month.

County Executive Calvin Ball said he made the decision to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at large gatherings.

“It is imperative that we take these precautions,” Ball said in a memo released on Friday.

Large events, like Wine in the Woods, which had been scheduled for May 16 and 17, have already been canceled.

“We cannot safely hold an event that draws 20,000 to 30,000 people in a crowded area,” said Raul Delerme, the county’s Director of Recreation and Parks.

Some county facilities, however, will be reopened soon, including handball courts and dog parks.

