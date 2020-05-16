Howard Co. police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting

Howard County, Maryland, police said they have arrested the man allegedly responsible for the May 1 murder of Anthony Tayvon McNeil.

Howard County, Maryland, police said they have arrested the man allegedly responsible for the May 1 murder of Anthony Tayvon McNeil.

Jerome Tyrell Thomas, 28, of no fixed address, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and multiple firearm charges, authorities said Friday.

Thomas was taken into custody at an Annapolis motel on Friday.

Police said they pegged Thomas as a suspect based on their belief that a verbal altercation between acquaintances of McNeil and Thomas occurred before the shooting that killed McNeil.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Governor Warfield Parkway and Twin Rivers Road in Columbia shortly after midnight on May 1.

Police said they were called for a report of a fight among a group of people.

Shots were fired during the fight and authorities found McNeil, a 24-year-old Baltimore resident, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby parking lot.

McNeil was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred: