Police: No kidnapping happened with woman found in Maryland

An abduction that was thought to have happened earlier Friday turned out to be wrong, said police in Howard County, Maryland.

Around 6 a.m., Howard County police were notified that authorities in Virginia were looking into a woman’s possible abduction, and that she may be in the Jessup, Maryland, area.

Officers responded to the 7600 block of Rappahannock Avenue and found a woman in a truck with a male truck driver.

Police are now saying that they believe “the initial report of an abduction was incorrect.”

No charges have been filed.

