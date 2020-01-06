A 6-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a driver Monday afternoon while in a crosswalk in Columbia, Maryland, police said.

Around 2 p.m., the boy and his mother were in a crosswalk at Harpers Farm and Twin Rivers roads when they were hit by a driver, Howard County police said.

The boy, identified as Isaac Gill of Columbia, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. His mother, 38-year-old Nazia Gill, was taken to the same hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver, who police said was a man, stayed at the scene and was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said, but they are still investigating.

The intersection of Harpers Farm and Twin Rivers was closed for about 90 minutes during the police investigation.

