Two security guards hurt in Howard County hospital fight

Two security guards were injured during a fight at a Howard County, Maryland, hospital.

Police said a man started a fight in the emergency room at Howard County General Hospital on Friday around 9 p.m.

When police arrived, they found one security guard with a cut on his hand and another who had been stabbed.

Both guards were treated and are expected to be OK.

Other security guards restrained the man, who was arrested by Howard County police.

Police are investigating the cause of the fight.

